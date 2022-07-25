Moments from the 79th Venice Film Festival(11 images)
The 79th Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Julianne Moore is serving as president of the International Jury of the Competition. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival runs until September 10 and will open with film "White Noise" from director Noah Baumbach.
Left to right, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith pose together during the photo call for "White Noise" on August 31, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI