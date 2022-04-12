Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
April blizzard
Ukraine
Blind driver
Transgender kids
$4M in scholarships
Big Wind Day
Inflation
Moon rocket
The Judds
Gun bust
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM
Moments from the 56th annual CMT Music Awards
(23 images)
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
were among the biggest winners at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Monday night.
Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean celebrate winning the 2022 CMT Video of the Year for their song "If I Didn't Love You." Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Keith Urban performs. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jimmie Allen, center left, and Monica, center right, and members of Little Big Town Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet perform. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mickey Guyton (L) and Eric Burton of Black Pumas perform. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement