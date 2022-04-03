Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM

Moments from the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet(22 images)

Stars arrive at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

"Pose" star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, arrives. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, recipient of the Vanguard Award. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
"Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
