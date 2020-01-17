Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Martha Stewart
Lottery
Piglets escape
Jane Fonda
Best Buy
Electoral College
Coronavirus
Odell Beckham Jr.
Fly fishing
One-armed golfer
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 19, 2020 at 8:31 PM
Moments from the 26th annual SAG Awards
(49 images)
Stars of film and television arrive at the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Glenn Close of "3Below: Tales of Acadia." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Christina Applegate of "Dead to Me." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Robin Weigert of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dakota Fanning of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lupita Nyong'o of "Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Camryn Manheim of "The Practice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Allison Janney of "Mother." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
SpaceX's abort test succeeds, paving way for flight with astronauts
Iran backtracks on sending black boxes from downed jet to Ukraine
Brutal storm dumps wintry mix on northeastern interstates
Two Honolulu police officers fatally shot, multiple homes on fire near Diamond Head
Israel's defense begins laying sensors that detect tunnel digging
Latest News
Jeffrey Epstein docu-series, Lorena Bobbitt biopic in the works at Lifetime
'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' stunt casts are early SAG Award winners
Chargers' Philip Rivers 'permanently' moving from San Diego to Florida
'Frozen,' 'Hamilton' co-stars lend voices to 'Central Park' cartoon characters
Chiefs beat Titans to reach first Super Bowl in 50 years
Back to Article
/