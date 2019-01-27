Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM
Moments from the 25th annual SAG Awards
(18 images)
Stars of film and television arrive at the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"GLOW" star Marc Maron arrives. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Crazy Rich Asians" star Fiona Xie. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Younger" star Miriam Shor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sharon Lawrence arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Sharp Objects" star Sydney Sweeney. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"GLOW" star Gayle Rankin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
