Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival(40 images)
Actors and filmmakers gather for the Venice Film Festival in Italy, with the premiere of films including director Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver's "Master Gardener." Julianne Moore serves as president of the international jury. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. The festival runs through September 10, 2022.
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 5, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI