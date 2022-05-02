Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Ukraine military
Naomi Judd
'Troll factory'
Lauren Bernett
'Pearl'
Bear chase
Google Doodle
MyPillow CEO
Wildfire
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM
Moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet
(6 images)
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which
follows
up last year's theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Here's a look at outfits of the evening.
Hosts and co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively wears Versace and Reynolds wears Ralph Lauren. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lively. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Vanessa Hudgens wears Moschino by Jeremy Scott. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Emma Chamberlain wears custom Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement