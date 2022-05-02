Trending
Updated: May 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM

Moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet(6 images)

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which follows up last year's theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Here's a look at outfits of the evening.

Hosts and co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively wears Versace and Reynolds wears Ralph Lauren. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lively. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Vanessa Hudgens wears Moschino by Jeremy Scott. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Emma Chamberlain wears custom Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
