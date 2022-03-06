Trending
Updated: March 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM

Moments from the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet(17 images)

Stars attend the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022.

Kristen Stewart. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jasmine Cephas Jones. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Olly Alexander. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dianna Agron. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
