Updated: March 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Moments from the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet
(17 images)
Stars attend the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022.
Kristen Stewart.



Jasmine Cephas Jones.



Olly Alexander.



Dianna Agron.



