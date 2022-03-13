Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Moments from the 2022 DGA Awards
(23 images)
Stars arrive on the red carpet and pose with their awards
at the
74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2022.
DGA Feature Film Award winner for "Power of the Dog" Jane Campion appears backstage with her award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film recipient director Spike Lee poses in the press room. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maggie Gyllenhaal. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement