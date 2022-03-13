Advertisement
Updated: March 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM

Moments from the 2022 DGA Awards(23 images)

Stars arrive on the red carpet and pose with their awards at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2022.

DGA Feature Film Award winner for "Power of the Dog" Jane Campion appears backstage with her award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film recipient director Spike Lee poses in the press room. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maggie Gyllenhaal. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
