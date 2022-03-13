Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Moments from the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards
Nominees arrive on the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mychal-Bella Bowman. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kristin Chenoweth. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thuso Mbedu. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
