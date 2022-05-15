Top News
Updated: May 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Moments from the 2022 Billboard Awards red carpet
Nominees and performers walk the red carpet for the 29th annual Billboard Music Awards
on Sunday
at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Host Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and Christian Combs attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Doja Cat is nominated for Top Artist and Top Female Artist among 13 total nominations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Presenter Giveon is nominated for Top New Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Presenter Chloe Bailey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
