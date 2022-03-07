Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM

Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards red carpet(18 images)

Nominees arrive for the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022.

Carrie Underwood is nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Chase Rice. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jimmie Allen. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Caroline Munsick and Ian Munsick. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement