Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM

Moments from the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade(7 images)

The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City from 9 a.m. to noon EST on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Roughly 8,000 marchers are expected to make their way through Manhattan with a lineup of 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, musical stars, and Santa Claus.

The annual parade started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Workers inflate the Grogu balloon while preparing for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is inflated ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Pikachu and Eevee balloon one of 15 giant character ballons to be featured in the parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Happy Hippo balloon while preparing for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
