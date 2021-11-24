The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City from 9 a.m. to noon EST on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2021.



Roughly 8,000 marchers are expected to make their way through Manhattan with a lineup of 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, musical stars, and Santa Claus.



The annual parade started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

