The Latin Grammy Awards took place on Thursday, Nov. 18 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sanchez and Ana Brend Contreras hosted the event with the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music" as it was broadcast live on Univision.



Colombian singer Camilo entered the night with the most nominations at 10 and also took the stage, with other performers in the night including Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Omar Apollo, Paula Arenas, Calibre 50 and Myke Towers.



