Chris Stapleton dazzled, taking home multiple awards including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards at the Bridge Stone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.



The night marked the first time that fans were allowed to attend the awards show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Luke Combs won Entertainer of the Year and other big winners included Carly Pearce as Female Vocalist of the Year, Old Dominion winning Vocal Group of the Year, Brothers Osborne being named Vocal Duo of the Year, fiddle player Jenee Fleenor earning the title of Musician of the Year and

Jimmie Allen as New Artist of the Year.