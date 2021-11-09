Trending
Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:48 PM

Moments from the 2021 CMA Awards(13 images)

Chris Stapleton dazzled, taking home multiple awards including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards at the Bridge Stone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The night marked the first time that fans were allowed to attend the awards show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Combs won Entertainer of the Year and other big winners included Carly Pearce as Female Vocalist of the Year, Old Dominion winning Vocal Group of the Year, Brothers Osborne being named Vocal Duo of the Year, fiddle player Jenee Fleenor earning the title of Musician of the Year and
Jimmie Allen as New Artist of the Year.

Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mike Henderson (L) and Chris Stapleton receive the award for Song of the Year for "Starting Over" at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Luke Bryan performs at the 55th Annual CMA Awards after hosting the show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Carly Pearce receives the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
