Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Moments from the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami
(37 images)
Nominees attend the 32nd annual Premio Lo Nuestro Awards for honors in Latin music at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 20, 2020.
Daddy Yankee
wins Artist of the Year
along with seven awards including Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Urban Song of the Year, all for "Con Calma." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Anuel AA won Social Artist of the Year and Urban Collaboration of the Year for "Secreto." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
J Balvin won the Icon Award and Album of the Year for "Oasis." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Luis Fonsi won Best Pop/Ballad Artist of the Year. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Cristian Nodal won Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Regional Mexican Song of the Year and Regional Mexico Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Morat pose on the carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Luis Fonsi was nominated for five awards and won Best Pop/Ballad Artist of the Year. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
