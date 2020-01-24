Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM
Moments from the 2020 Grammys red carpet
(67 images)
Musicians and nominees arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Lizzo
leads all artists
with eight nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Performers Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bon Iver is nominated for Album of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Youtube star and late night host Lilly Singh. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Composer Ramin Djawadi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Producer Filippo Cimatti. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Goodboys. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
