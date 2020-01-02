Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM
Moments from the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet
(15 images)
Stars of film and television arrive on the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
Sofia Carson arrives on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Giuliana Rancic. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ryan Seacrest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lala Milan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jonathan Bennett. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeannie Mai. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Greta Gerwig. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
