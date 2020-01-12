Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 13, 2020 at 9:01 AM
Moments from the 2020 Critics' Choice red carpet
(21 images)
Stars of film and television walk the blue carpet at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. See
the winners here
.
Joaquin Phoenix (R) and his sister Rain Phoenix. Joaquin won Best Actor for his role in "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Euphoria." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lupita Nyong'o was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Director Bong Joon-ho shared the win for Best Director for his film "Parasite." The film also won for Best Foreign Language Film. He shared the award with Sam Mendes of "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for "Marriage Story" and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Big Little Lies."Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Most Popular
Patriots WR Julian Edelman arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism
Pentagon identifies 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Four bodies recovered from Montana plane crash
'Hollywood,' 'Fleabag' win big at the Critics' Choice Awards
Iran on missile shootdown of Ukrainian airliner: 'We did not lie'
Latest News
Storm Brendan batters Ireland, heads for Scotland
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 10th child: We 'are blessed'
Fearing imminent eruption, Philippines officials evacuate 450,000
'Joker' leads with 11 Oscar nods; Scarlett Johansson nominated in 2 categories
Steve Coogan, Sarah Solemani to star in #MeToo series 'Chivalry'
