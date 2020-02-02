Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 3, 2020 at 9:26 AM
Moments from the 2020 BAFTA red carpet
(28 images)
Stars attend the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Renee Zellweger
won Best Actress
for her role in "Judy." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor for his role in "Joker." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jonathan Pryce
was nominated
for Best Actor for his role in "The Two Popes." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Best Actress and Supporting Actress awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in "Bombshell." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Florence Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adam Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Chiefs stage another comeback to beat 49ers for Super Bowl LIV title
Officials: 15-year-old student athlete killed in Florida funeral shooting
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira headline Super Bowl halftime show
Michigan inmate back in custody after mistaken release
Pompeo: U.S. to evacuate more Americans from China
Latest News
'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch team up in new teaser
British PM Johnson says law will prevent early release for terrorists
'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise flies jets in new teaser
'Mulan' becomes a warrior in final trailer
Golf: Webb Simpson ends drought, beats Tony Finau in Phoenix Open playoff
Back to Article
/