Updated: Feb. 9, 2020 at 10:10 PM
Moments from the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet
(85 images)
Nominees and celebrities walk the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
RenĂ©e Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adam Driver (L) and wife Joanne Tucker. Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brad Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colin Jost (L) and Scarlett Johansson. Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
