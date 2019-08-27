Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 28, 2019 at 7:02 PM
Moments from the 2019 Venice Film Festival
(14 images)
The 76th annual Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 7, 2019, in Venice, Italy, with Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel serving as jury president.
British model Iman attends the opening gala at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British actor Nicolas Hoult attends the opening gala on August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British actor Stacy Martin attends the opening gala August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Italian actor Valeria Golino attends the opening gala August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Italian model Isabeli Fontani attends the opening gala August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Italian model Barbara Palvin attends the opening gala August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British singer Mel B attends the opening gala August 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
