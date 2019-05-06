Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 6, 2019 at 9:01 PM
Moments from the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet
(44 images)
Stars walk the pink carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.
Lady Gaga, singer, actress and co-chair of the gala, arrives on the pink carpet. Gaga revealed four outfits on the pink carpet -- this look being her third layer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gaga walks down the Met steps in her original gown, holding designer Brandon Maxwell's hand, flanked by dancers with umbrellas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gaga reveals her second look. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gaga poses in her final look next to a cart that reads "Haus of Gaga" and features Maxwell's brand of RosÃ© in clear suitcases. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Billy Porter of "Pose" arrives on the pink carpet in custom The Blonds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Singer Celine Dion arrives in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
