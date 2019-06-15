Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 15, 2019 at 11:20 PM
Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet
(40 images)
Stars of TV and film attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday. The show airs Monday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Tessa Thompson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Melissa McCarthy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tiffany Haddish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kumail Nanjianil (L) and Dave Bautista. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Aubrey Plaza (L) and Sarah Ramos. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mischa Barton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag (R) and son Gunner Pratt. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things' to host 'Prank Encounters'
Thomas Rhett's 'Center Point Road' tops U.S. album chart
Police arrest boy over alleged stabbing of N.J. principal
Costco shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured, suspect in custody
Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport in New Jersey
Latest News
U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson disappointed after third-round struggles
U.S. Open: Woods has mixed performance in tournament's third round
U.S. Open: Gary Woodland enters final round atop leaderboard
India announces tariff hike on 28 U.S. exports
Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to Lakers for massive haul, three first-round picks
Back to Article
/