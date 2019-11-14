Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 14, 2019 at 8:27 PM
Moments from the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
(39 images)
Stars arrive on the red carpet for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Host Ricky Martin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Musician Rosalia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Natalia JimĂ©nez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Musician/actress Aymee Nuviola. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Casper Smart. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Camilo Echeverry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Musician Elsa y Elmar. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
