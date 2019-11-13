Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 13, 2019 at 10:52 PM
Moments from the 2019 CMAs
(46 images)
Photos from the red carpet and inside the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on November 13, 2019.
Left to right, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blake Shelton accepts the award for Single of the Year for the song "God's Country." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
McEntire. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Old Dominion accepts the award for Vocal Group of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pink and Chris Stapleton. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Miranda Lambert performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
