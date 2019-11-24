Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 24, 2019 at 10:55 PM
Moments from the 2019 American Music Awards
(95 images)
Stars pose with their awards and on the red carpet of the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Billie Eilish appears backstage with her awards for New Artist of the Year and Alternative Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrie Underwood appears backstage with her awards for Favorite Album - Country and the Favorite Female Artist - Country. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ciara, host of the AMAs. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Selena Gomez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and TrĂ© Cool of Green Day. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Taylor Swift. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Storms to impact travel through Thanksgiving holiday week in U.S.
18-year-old suspect held in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Two boys shot, killed sitting in van outside California school
Goo Hara is second young K-pop star to die since October
Voters turn out in record-breaking numbers for Hong Kong elections
Latest News
Taylor Swift honored with Artist of the Decade Award at AMAs
Romania re-elects Klaus Iohannis as president
Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for No. 3 on rushing list
Mason Rudolph benched in Pittsburgh Steelers' win over Cincinnati Bengals
'Sopranos' cast celebrates 20th anniversary of show at NJ fan convention
Back to Article
/