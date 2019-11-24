Sections
Updated: Nov. 24, 2019 at 9:04 PM
Moments from the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet
(36 images)
Stars arrive for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Selena Gomez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and TrĂ© Cool of Green Day. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ciara, host of the AMAs. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Taylor Swift. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shawn Mendes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shania Twain. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
