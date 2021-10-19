Moments from the 16th Rome Film Festival(7 images)
Oliver Stone, Jessica Chastain, Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and Alfonso Cuaron attend the 16th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy. The event runs from October 14 to 24, 2021.
Oliver Stone and Sun-jung Jung attend the red carpet of the movies "JFK - Destiny Betrayed" and "Qazaq. History Of The Golden Man" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 20, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Johnny Depp attends the red carpet of the movie "Puffins" during the film festival event, 19th Alice Nella Città 2021, at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 17, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI