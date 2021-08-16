Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM
Moments from inside the 2022 MTV VMAs
(12 images)
Photos of award winners and performers at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday.
Nicki Minaj receives the Video Vanguard Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lil Nas X holds his award for Best Collaboration for "Industry Baby" that he won with Jack Harlow. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Lizzo performs "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Long Form Video for "All Too Well." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
