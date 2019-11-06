Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Nov. 7, 2019
Moments from WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards
Stars attend WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday in New York City.
Kayne West (L) and Kim Kardashian. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bette Midler. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jerry Seinfeld (L) and Eddie Murphy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kris Jenner. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Trevor Noah. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lupita Nyong'o. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
