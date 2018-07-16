Home / Entertainment News Photos / Moments from Supercon in South Florida

Moments from Supercon in South Florida (24 images)

Stars and Cosplayers attend Supercon in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday. The four day event presents the latest in pop culture, comics and si-fi movie memorabilia. Photos by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 10:59 AM
A group of cosplayers pose.

Actor William Shatner from "Star Trek" talks to fans.

Steve Whitmire stands next to his picture of Kermit in his booth.

Actor John Wesley Shipp, The Flash, stands in his booth.

Hugh Spight, of "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" and "Doctor Who" stands in his booth.

Wrestler Michael "The King" Lawler holds his crown.

Caroll Spinney holds his picture of Big Bird in his booth. Spinney is known for his puppeteering on "Sesame Street" as Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.
