Sue Tsai stands with her paintings. Tsai writes on her website that the inspiration is "creating contemporary art for the younger generation, in hopes that they can relate and appreciate fine art in a world where everything is now digital." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tsai works with acrylic on canvas as well as mixed media sculpture to create her pop surrealist style. She has had collaborations in music, working with Rihanna, T.I., and Wale, as well as with major fashion brands. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI