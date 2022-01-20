"The Man of Sorrows" by Sandro Botticelli will be the lead exhibit for Masters Week at Sotheby's. Several other pieces will be shown in another exhibit in the New York City museum from January 18-29, 2022. Sotheby's Masters Week features a series of eight auctions encompassing Old Master paintings, drawings, and sculptures by some of the most celebrated names in European art history.
Workers hold "The Man of Sorrows" by Sandro Botticelli, which is on display at a media preview for Sotheby's Masters Week in New York City on January 21, 2022. A hidden drawing was recently discovered underneath the painting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Portrait of a Lady as Pomona," traditionally identified as the Marquise de Parabere, by Nicolas de Largilliere is on display at a media preview. This painting is part of the second exhibit of Masters Week. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI