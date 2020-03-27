The Barbadian, Grammy-winning singer-actress-entrepreneur hit the mainstream music scene in the mid 2000's and has since catapulted into stardom with consistent No. 1 hits, a clothing line, a makeup line and lingerie, all with her namesake, Fenty. Here's a look back at her multifaceted career and her latest return to music.
Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rihanna arrives at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2007. Later that year, she won the MTV Music Video Awards for Best Video and Monster Single of the Year for her song "Umbrella." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI