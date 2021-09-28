Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King, known for her roles in "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Jerry Maguire," and "The Harder They Fall," was recently immortalized in front of Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre with a hand and footprint ceremony. Here's a look at her career through the years.
Regina King poses for photographers at a fundraiser for the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 29, 2004. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI