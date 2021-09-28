Trending
Moments from Regina King's career(31 images)

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King, known for her roles in "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Jerry Maguire," and "The Harder They Fall," was recently immortalized in front of Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre with a hand and footprint ceremony. Here's a look at her career through the years.

Regina King poses for photographers at a fundraiser for the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 29, 2004. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI
King won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in "Ray" at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles March 19, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
King (R) and her son, Ian Alexander, arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 14, 2005. Photo by Michael Tweed/UPI
King arrives at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 14, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
