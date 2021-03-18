Golden Globe and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress, rapper, singer, and activist Queen Latifah is starring in and executive producing Netflix's upcoming film, "End of the Road" and CBS' "The Equalizer," and turned 51 on March 18, 2021. Here's a look back at her life through the years.
Golden Globe-nominee Queen Latifah appears at Bloomingdale's department store to unveil their store windows promoting her film "Chicago" in New York City on January 7, 2003. The film would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Richard Gere (L) and Queen Latifah, who star in the film "Chicago" together, clown before presenting awards at the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures awards ceremonies in New York City on January 14, 2003. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Queen Latifah arrives for the premiere of her film "Beauty Shop" in Los Angeles on March 23, 2005. The actress actually learned how to style hair for the role and said if she ever left show business she could open a hair salon. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI
Queen Latifah arrives for the Miami Rocks for Relief Benefit in Miami Beach on September 30, 2005. A couple months later, she appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating Tina Turner. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI