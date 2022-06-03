Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM
Moments from Post Malone's career
(9 images)
Post Malone, known for the singles "Sunflower" with Swae Lee and "Circles,” dropped his
new album
“Twelve Carat Toothache” on Friday. Here’s a look back at his career through the years.
Post Malone attends the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Recording artists 21 Savage (L) and Post Malone appear backstage after winning the Top Rap Song award for "Rockstar'' during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Post Malone accepts the Song of the Year award during the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Aerosmith performs with Post Malone to close the
MTV Video Music Awards
at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
