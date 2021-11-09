Trending
Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd, known for his roles in "Clueless," "Wet Hot American Summer," "Dinner for Schmucks," "I Love You, Man," "Ant-Man," and many others, was recently named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Here's a look back at his career through the years.

Paul Rudd poses for pictures at the premiere of "P.S." at the in New York City on October 12, 2004. The following year, Rudd starred with Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper in the Broadway production of "Three Days of Rain." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Cast members Rudd (L) and Winona Ryder arrive for a screening of their film "The Ten" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 19, 2007. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Rudd participates in the celebrity Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 3, 2007. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
Cast member Rudd (R) and his wife, Julie Yaegar, arrive at the premiere of "Knocked Up" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
