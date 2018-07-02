Home / Entertainment News Photos / Moments from Paris haute couture week

Moments from Paris haute couture week (27 images)

Designers present their collections as part of the Fall-Winter 2018-2019 High Fashion collections in Paris from July 1-5, 2018. Photos by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 8:58 AM
A model takes to the catwalk during Christophe Josse's show on Sunday.
Christophe Josse started his couture house in 2008 after fifteen years of working for other designers.
In 2011, Josse was elected into the exclusive Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and given the haute couture seal from the French fashion governing body.
Josse took a break from haute couture in 2014, but returns now as a guest member.
