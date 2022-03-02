Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM
Moments from Paris Fashion Week
(10 images)
Model take to the catwalk to show Yves Saint Laurent's Fall-Winter 2022-2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
A model takes to the catwalk during Yves Saint Laurent's Fall-Winter 2022-2023 presentation. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yves Saint Laurent. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yves Saint Laurent. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yves Saint Laurent. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
