Breaking News
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida Panhandle as Category 2 storm
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM
Moments from New York Fashion Week
(11 images)
Due to the coronavirus pandemic almost all shows during Fashion Week in New York City will be virtual with no attendees. Some big designers are skipping the annual event altogether. Here's a look at moments throughout Fashion Week 2020.
Models wear face masks for a practice run before the CHOCHENG SS21 Runway Show at Contra Studios as part of New York Fashion Week on September 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Models social distance as they wait backstage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A models wears a face mask as her hair and make up are done backstage before the CHOCHENG SS21 runway show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A model walks on the runway at the CHOCHENG SS21 show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Due to the coronavirus pandemic almost all shows will be virtual with no attendees. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Some designers will be skipping altogether due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A model walks on the runway at the CHOCHENG SS21 show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
