Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 10, 2019 at 7:22 AM
Moments from New York Fashion Week
(12 images)
Models, designers and fashionistas flock to New York Fashion Week shows, which take place from Sept. 6 to 14, 2019.
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Praya Lundberg is photographed near the entrance to Spring Studios for New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Sept. 9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Fashion Blogger Hong Xuan walks to the back entrance to Spring Studios for New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People walk to the back the entrance of Spring Studios. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blogger Allie Esselli poses for a photographer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People enter the back the entrance of Spring Studio. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Model Alina Kozyrka uses her cell phone at the back entrance of Spring Studios. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Photographers stop to photograph a woman near the back the entrance of Spring Studios. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
