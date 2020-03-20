Sections
Updated: March 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM
Moments from Miranda Lambert's career
(26 images)
The Grammy-winning country musician Miranda Lambert released a
new music video
for her song "Bluebird" on Friday. Here's a look back on her career.
Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert arrives for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2007. Lambert
was named
Best New Female Vocalist. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert
won
Album of the Year for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2008. Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert
performs at
the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert
won
Top Female Vocalist, Album of the Year and Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert (L) hugs presenter Loretta Lynn
after winning
Female Vocalist of the Year Award during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 10, 2010. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lambert
performed
during "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to the Music's Biggest Night" event in Los Angeles on December 1, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
