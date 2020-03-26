Singer-actress Miley Cyrus began her career as a tween Disney Channel idol starring alongside her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on "Hannah Montana." Now, Cyrus has an Instagram show, "Bright Minded," where she interviews stars like Hailey Baldwin and Demi Lovato.
\Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cyrus (L) and father Billy Ray Cyrus of "Hannah Montana" arrive at the ABC party for the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on January 14, 2007. In late 2006, the "Hannah Montana" soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Photo by Gus Ruelas/UPI
Cyrus arrives for the CMT Awards in Nashville on April 14, 2008. Later that month, photographer Annie Leibowitz made a controversial photo of Cyrus that ran on the cover of Vanity Fair. Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI
Cyrus performs at "Good Morning America" in New York City on July 18, 2008. Cyrus would go on to celebrate her 16th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in October of that year. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Cyrus provides voice work as "Penny" in the animated film "Bolt," attends the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 17, 2008. She was nominated for Favorite Voice for her role at the Kid's Choice Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI