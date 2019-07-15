Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 15, 2019 at 8:49 AM
Moments from Miami Swim week
(8 images)
Sports Illustrated models walk the runway during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil (L) walks the runway with a young girl in a matching swimsuit. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Djaniel Carter (seated) and editor MJ Day on the runway. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Christie Valdiserri walks the runway. Valdiserri was diagnosed with Alopecia areata, or sudden hair loss, in 2016. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Ashley Alexiss walks the runway. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Halima Aden walks the runway. Aden was the
first
Sports Illustrated model to be photographed wearing a hajib burkini for the magazine. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Ariadna Gutierrez walks the runway. She was
mistakenly crowned
the winner of Miss Universe in 2015 by Steve Harvey who then had to issue a correction. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sports Illustrated model Jamea Byrd. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
