Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Golden State Killer
Robert Trump
Bear shopper
Mike Milbury
Kanye West
Gold diggers
Rachel McAdams
Colon cancer
Lori Loughlin
Hemp urinals
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Moments from Miami Swim Week
(20 images)
Models walk down the runway during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., on August 21, 2020.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Models walks the runway wearing swimsuits by Agua Bendita fashions after the designer showcase at the Paraiso Miami Beach fashion show at the SLS hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on August 21, 2020. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
This year's Miami Swim Week was streamed entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
This year's Paraiso Miami Beach was held a bit later this year due to COVID-19. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Agua Bendita. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Agua Bendita. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Agua Bendita. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Agua Bendita. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
House to vote on $25B bill to fund USPS, block operational changes
California wildfires: Santa Cruz evacuation site reaches capacity
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives in Berlin for treatment
Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali dead at 68
BTS' 'Dynamite' sets new YouTube record
Latest News
California judge orders Trump to pay Stormy Daniels' legal fees
COVID-19: Germany reports largest daily spike in cases since April
Dwight Yoakam's wife Emily gives birth to their first child
California wildfires: Santa Cruz evacuation site reaches capacity
BTS' 'Dynamite' sets new YouTube record
Back to Article
/