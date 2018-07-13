Home / Entertainment News Photos / Moments from Miami Swim Week

Moments from Miami Swim Week (19 images)

Designers present their collections during Miami Swim Week from July 12 through July 17, 2018. Photos by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Updated: July 13, 2018 at 9:13 AM
Models present swimsuits by Monica Hansen beachwear at the Paraiso fashion tent on Thursday.
Monica Hansen was an international swimwear model for 20 years before starting her own line.
The line is produced in Italy, incorporating laser cut designs, handmade crochet and freshwater pearls in the design.
Monica Hansen
Monica Hansen
Monica Hansen
Monica Hansen
