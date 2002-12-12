Mariah Carey, whose falsetto pipes landed her at the top of the music charts in the early '90s, has been a fixture in Hollywood for nearly 30 years. An award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, Carey recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of her "Mimi" album and performed during Elton John's living room concert. Here's a look at Carey through the years.
Carey performs in an outdoor concert on "Today" in New York City on November 1, 1999. In 2001, the singer was hospitalized for physical and mental breakdown, then the star revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder in 2018. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Carey shows off her butterfly tattoo before proceeding with emcee duties at the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Awards ceremonies in New York City on June 18, 2003. Later that month, she decided she would downscale her concerts to give fans an intimate experience. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Carey performs at the World Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 31, 2005. She also received the Diamond Award from the event, for artists who have sold over 100 million albums. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI