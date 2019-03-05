Sections
Updated: March 5, 2019 at 8:27 AM
Moments from Mardi Gras in New Orleans
(12 images)
New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras with parades in the streets. Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is celebrated the Tuesday before the Christian holiday of Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of 40 days of Lent.
The Krewe of Proteus rolls down Napoleon Ave in New Orleans on Monday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
A krewe is an organization that puts on parades or balls during the carnival season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Founded in 1882, the Krewe of Proteus is the second-oldest krewe in Carnival history. Their floats still use the original chassis from the 1880s.Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
A Flambeaux carrier marches down Napoleon Ave. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Flambeaux carrier Dr. Jack E. Saux, waits on Napoleon Ave. for the start of the parade. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Captains ride down Napoleon Ave. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
The Marine Forces Reserve Band, from New Orleans, marches down Napoleon Ave. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
